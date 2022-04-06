Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Another day of trading lies ahead and we’re starting it off with the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday!
A merger, insider buying, a change in leadership, and more have stocks moving this morning.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Dakota Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:DC) stock is rocketing more than 81% after completing its merger with JR Resources.
- Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) shares are soaring over 26% on heavy trading this morning.
- Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA) stock is surging more than 25% after having its products spec’d into the Taoyuan Aerotropolis Project.
- TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) shares are rising over 17% despite a lack of news this morning.
- BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) stock is gaining more than 16% in pre-market trading for Wednesday.
- Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) shares are increasing over 14% this morning.
- Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) stock is climbing more than 12% on no clear news this morning.
- Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) shares are getting an over 12% boost with the release of its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) stock is jumping more than 11% on news of insider buying at the company.
- TOP Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) shares are up over 11% on no apparent news this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) stock is diving more than 15% after announcing a change in CFOs.
- Imara (NASDAQ:IMRA) shares are dropping over 10% as it continues downward momentum yesterday from clinical trial results.
- SELLAS Life Sciences (NASDAQ:SLS) stock is falling more than 9% after providing a business update for its first quarter of 2022.
- Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) shares are decreasing over 9% as they pull back from a rally yesterday.
- IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) stock is taking a more than 8% beating in pre-market trading today.
- TD Holdings (NASDAQ:GLG) shares are declining over 8% this morning.
- Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) stock is losing close to 8% of its value after running over 9% higher yesterday.
- BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE) shares are slipping more than 7%, which continues negative movement from yesterday.
- Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) stock is dipping over 7% following a 47% rally on Tuesday.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 7% after jumping yesterday on a procurement agreement.
