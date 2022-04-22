Top Penny Stocks Today: Why VLON, MITQ, HCDI, BKEP Stocks Are Soaring Friday

It’s time for another breakdown of the top penny stocks that investors need to keep an eye on!
Before jumping right into that, remember that penny stocks can be risky business. The high volatility surrounding this market makes it unfit for investors with weak stomachs. Also, always make sure to keep a watch out for pump and dumps that can leave traders holding the bag.
With that quick warning out of the way, let’s get into the top penny stocks news for today!
Top Penny Stocks Today
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) stock starts off our list with a more than 83% jump in value as of this writing. This comes alongside heavy trading as the company confirms it’s seeking out strategic alternatives.
- Moving iMage (NYSMKT:MITQ) stock is next up with the theater company’s shares gaining over 29% as of Friday afternoon. That follows an eSports deal with SNDBX that brought heavy trading to the company’s shares today.
- Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) shares are up next with the stock seeing a more than 12% jump this afternoon. This is a continued rally for the company after revealing listings for six Western Washington apartment projects totaling 734 units.
- Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) closes out our top penny stocks with an over 38% rise as of this writing. This follows news that general partner Ergon is acquiring the company, which spurred heavy trading today.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
