Why Mobiquity Technologies (MOBQ) Stock Is Up Today?

Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ) stock is on the move Wednesday as investors react to news of a deal with A-Nation.
Mobiquity Technologies is a platform-as-a-service company that acts as a provider of data and advertising technology. Its deal with A-Nation has it agreeing to promote brand awareness of the company. That includes its cryptocurrency, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), as well as an upcoming film.
A-Nation Chairman Chuck Russell is behind the upcoming film. This will have it offering NFTs related to this movie. That includes those of the cast, characters, behind-the-scenes peeks, and more. All of this will be available to purchase through the company’s A-MARKET.
Sean Trepeta, president of Mobiquity Technologies, said the following about the deal boosting MOBQ stock higher today.
“We are thrilled to have been selected by A-Nation to promote their brand. We are excited to be a part of this groundbreaking model that can transform the film industry.”
The news from Mobiquity Technologies today has shares of its stock seeing incredibly heavy trading. As of this writing, more than 62 million shares of MOBQ stock changing hands. That’s a massive increase compared to the company’s daily average trading volume of about 119,000 shares.
MOBQ stock is up 30% as of Wednesday afternoon but is still down 12.6% since the start of the year.
Investors searching for more recent stock market news are in the right place!
We’ve got all the latest stock news traders need to know about for Wednesday. Among that is what’s hitting Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) stock today, what to expect from the Warner Bros. Discovery deal, as well as a petition concerning GameStop (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock. You can read up on all of this news at the links below!
More Stock Market News for Wednesday
- Why Is Rivian (RIVN) Stock Down Today?
- Why One Analyst Thinks Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Stock Is the Next Big Thing
- GME and AMC Stock News: 8 Things to Know About the Change.org Petition Riling Up Retail Investors
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed