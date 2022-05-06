Bitcoin Price Predictions: Where Will Market Mayhem Take the BTC Crypto Next?

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) price predictions are worth checking in on as traders’ favorite crypto experiences a bit of a slump on Friday.
That decline comes as crypto investors react to the most recent meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve. That meeting saw an interest rate hike that ended up hurting the stock market. Now it looks like that’s extending to crypto with BTC slipping.
In addition to that, there are more Fed meetings set to take place in the coming months. Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned that those meetings will likely bring more interest rate hikes with them as the organization continues its battle against inflation.
Keeping all of that in mind, let’s take a look at the most recent Bitcoin price predictions traders will want to take note of.
Bitcoin Price Predictions
- CryptoNewZ starts us off with a low price target of $65,000 and a high price target of $72,000 per token.
- Crowd Wisdom is next with a revised price prediction of $51,588 per token for BTC in 2022.
- WalletInvestor joins us with a one-year price forecast of $60,138.80 for the crypto.
- CoinPedia closes out our Bitcoin price predictions with an estimate of $69,044.77 for 2022.
BTC is down 5.9% over the last 24 hours as of Friday morning. The stock is also down 36.2% over the last 52 weeks.
