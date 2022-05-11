Cardano Price Predictions: Can ADA Recover From a Crypto Crash?

Cardano (ADA-USD) price predictions are a hot topic among crypto traders today as the market undergoes one heck of a crash.
Cardano is among the cryptos that are taking a beating today. Actually, there’s few cryptos that aren’t being hit by today’s plummet with several major names in the space also seeing their value quickly diminish.
All of this comes as ongoing fears about overall market conditions affect the prices of crypto today. Weighing on the minds of traders are increasing inflation, rising interest rates, discussion about an upcoming recession, and the war between Russia and Ukraine.
With all of that happening, the crypto market isn’t responding well today. This has some traders wondering what will happen to ADA in the coming year. Let’s find out with some Cardano price predictions below!
Cardano Price Predictions
- Gov Capital is first on our list with the publication expecting ADA to reach $1.56 over the course of a year.
- WalletInvestor has our next estimate with the website looking for the crypto to trade at $1.517 per coin one year from now.
- DigitalCoinPrice closes out our Cardano price predictions for Wednesday with a forecast of 86 cents for 2023.
ADA is trading 11.7% lower over the last 24 hours as of Wednesday morning. The crypto is also down 67.2% over the last year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.