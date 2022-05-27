Cardano Price Predictions: Can the ADA Crypto Climb Back Above 50 Cents?

Cardano (ADA-USD), a popular altcoin, is in focus and falling today. The cryptocurrency has dropped below the important level of 50 cents per coin and is now changing hands for 46 cents. This has investors eager for Cardano price predictions.
Other cryptos, including Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD), are little changed despite the stock market’s powerful rally today, representing its second straight day of strong gains. That situation is likely frustrating for crypto bulls who had expected the asset class to make a big comeback alongside equities.
Cardano Price Predictions
So where will the ADA crypto go from here? The website Crypto Briefing called the 50-cent level “vital” for Cardano and warned that “further selling pressure could result in a correction to” 34 cents.
On the other hand, one long-term, bullish prediction came from Gov Capital, which expects Cardano’s price to be $1.88 in a year.
Taking a look at other Cardano price predictions, less optimistic is Wallet Investor, which predicts that Cardano will reach 50 cents in one year and in the middle is DigitalCoinPrice, whose 2023 average price target for the altcoin is 70 cents.
