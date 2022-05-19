Chiliz Price Predictions: Where Will the CHZ Crypto Go After Major Fan Token Rally?

- Chiliz (CHZ-USD) is in the spotlight following a recent update.
- This has it launching its Jalapeno net test.
- Experts predict the crypto will continue to rise over the next year.
Chiliz (CHZ-USD) price predictions are on the minds of investors Thursday after a rally yesterday.
The big news that put Chiliz in the spotlight yesterday was the launch of Jalapeno. This is the blockchain’s second phase of its Scoville test net. Chiliz runs the Socios blockchain, which contains several sports entertainment cryptos. That news saw some of those shoot as much as 40% higher.
So why is this such a big deal? Chiliz is preparing PepperSwap, which is an exchange that will let crypto holders vote on the development of the protocol. It’s also planning a token burn, which reduces supply and increases prices.
With all of this happening, it’s no surprise that there’s extra interest in CHZ right now. Keeping that in mind, let’s go over the latest Chiliz price predictions below!
Chiliz Price Predictions
- GovCapital kicks off our list of price estimates for CHZ with a one-year prediction of $0.66444299428977 per token.
- WalletInvestor is next on our list with the website’s price prediction for Chiliz sitting at $0.150 one year from now.
- DigitalCoinPrice closes out our list with an average price prediction of $0.18 for CHZ tokens in 2023.
Those predictions are looking good with CHZ trading around 12 cents per token as of this writing.
CHZ is down 6.1% over the prior 24-hour period as of Thursday morning and is down 55.8% over the last year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.