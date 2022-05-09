Dogecoin Price Predictions: Where Will DOGE Go After a Major Crypto Crash?

Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) price predictions are circulating today as cryptocurrencies suffer a major selloff. Indeed the DOGE crypto is down more than 13% on an otherwise dreary day for financial assets, digital or otherwise.
Cryptos across the board are seeing drops as large as 30% in just the past 24 hours after a disastrous weekend. Crypto king Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has shed more than 20% of its value in just the past seven days, dropping to $30,919 per coin. This is a far cry from its $68,000 all-time high reached in November 2021.
Meme coin darling Dogecoin isn’t doing much better. After today’s drop, Elon Musk’s favorite crypto is trending around 10 cents per coin, nowhere near its 73-cent peak last summer.
To be fair, it’s not only cryptos down these days. As investors continue to express concern over interest rate hikes, rampant inflation and supply chain concerns, the stock market closed down last Friday for the fifth consecutive weekly decline. There’s a clear bearish streak running in the markets and not even DOGE can escape the turmoil.
Let’s see what the experts think about Dogecoin’s potential going forward.
Dogecoin Price Predictions
- CryptoNewsZ is fairly bullish on DOGE. It set an average 2022 price target of around 14 cents per coin, and a 2023 predictions of above 20 cents. For 2025, it believes Dogecoin can reach as high as 36 cents.
- Wallet Investor is even more confident in Dogecoin’s staying power. It set a one-year forecast of 24 cents per coin, and a five-year forecast of 71 cents, representing 546% upside.
- Finally, according to Telegaon, Dogecoin is a strong short- and long-term investment. It set an average 2022 price target of 27 cents and a 2023 prediction of 42 cents, more than quadruple its current value. Long term, it’s even more bullish on DOGE. It set a 2025 average price prediction of 86 cents and a 2026 prediction of $1.25 per coin.
On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.