Ethereum Classic Price Predictions: Where Will the ETC Crypto Go Next?

- Ethereum Classic (ETC-USD) price predictions are a hot topic today.
- That comes alongside strong performance for the crypto.
- Among that is 24-hour trading volume increasing about 150%.
Ethereum Classic (ETC-USD) is a trending crypto today and this has some traders wondering about price predictions for the Ethereum (ETH-USD) fork.
The interest in Ethereum Classic comes as the crypto has been performing incredibly well over the last 24 hours. That includes a 13.3% increase in its market cap, 13.2% increase in its fully diluted market cap, as well as trading volume rocketing 151.8%.
With the interest in ETC rising today, we’re checking in on where experts think the crypto is heading. Check that out with a look at the latest price predictions for Ethereum Classic below!
Ethereum Classic Price Predictions
- We’re starting off our list today with a one-year forecast of $51.57 for ETC from Gov Capital.
- Next up is WalletInvestor and its estimate of $42.473 for the crypto one year from now.
- DigitalCoinPrice closes out the list with an average price prediction of $34.91 for Ethereum Classic in 2023.
Comparing those price predictions for Ethereum Classic, the experts look to be bullish on the crypto. Each of those price estimates is well above the crypto’s current price of $23.26.
ETC is up 12.8% over the prior 24-hour period as of Monday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.