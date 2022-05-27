Litecoin Price Predictions: Where Will the LTC Crypto Go Amid Altcoin Pain?

- Litecoin (LTC-USD) price predictions are worth checking on as the crypto slips today.
Litecoin (LTC-USD) price predictions are a hot topic today as crypto investors wonder where LTC is heading as altcoins suffer on Friday.
It’s not just altcoins that are having a rough time of it today. The entire crypto market is dealing with a slump. Leading that is Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD) dropping today. The two major cryptos taking a beating often result in other cryptos falling as well.
All of this comes during a hectic year for cryptocurrency. A major crash earlier this year sent the prices of cryptos plummeting and they haven’t fully recovered just yet. Now, some are starting to wonder if they ever will with the continued volatility in the space.
Keeping all of that in mind, let’s take a look at what experts are expecting from Litecoin over the next year!
Litecoin Price Predictions
- First up on our list of crypto price forecasts is WalletInvestor and its estimate of $104.982 per token one year from now.
- The next source on our list of Litecoin price predictions is Gov Capital with its one-year estimate of $ 182.7998323529 for LTC.
- Closing out today’s list is DigitalCoinPrice as it expects an average price of $92.67 per token for the crypto in 2023.
Considering that LTC is trading for about $62.38 as of this writing, those price predictions aren’t looking bad for Litecoin. However, none of them expect to to come close to its all-time high of $377 per token reached roughly a year ago.
LTC is down 3.5% over the prior 24-hour period as of Friday afternoon.
