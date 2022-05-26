M Stock Climbs 15% as Macy’s Raises Profit Forecast Amid Record Inflation

- Macy’s (NYSE:M) stock is up after releasing Q1 results.
- This saw it beat out adjusted EPS and revenue estimates.
- It also increased its earnings outlook for 2022.
Macy’s (NYSE:M) stock is rising higher on Thursday as investors react to a positive earnings report for the first quarter of 2022.
The good news starts with the retail company’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.08. That’s well above the 82 cents per share that Wall Street was expecting for the period. It’s also a massive increase over the 39 cents per share reported during the same time last year.
Another highlight from Macy’s earnings report is the company’s revenue of $5.35 billion. Yet again, this beats out analysts’ revenue estimate of $5.33 billion for the quarter. That represents a nearly 14% increase from the $4.71 billion reported in the first quarter of 2021.
The boons for M stock keep coming as the retailer increased its outlook for 2022. That has it expecting adjusted EPS between $4.53 and $4.95, as compared to the previous outlook range of $4.13 to $4.52. This has it well on its way to beating out Wall Street’s adjusted EPS estimate of $4.34 for the year.
Jeff Gennette, chairman and CEO of Macy’s, said the following in the earnings report boosting M stock higher today.
“While macroeconomic pressures on consumer spending increased during the quarter, our customers continued to shop. We saw a notable shift back to occasion-based apparel and in-store shopping, as well as continued strength in sales of luxury goods.”
Heavy trading follows M stock today with some 21 million shares on the move. That’s almost double the retail company’s daily average trading volume of 13.4 million.
M stock is up 14.7% as of Thursday morning.
