Polygon Price Predictions: What’s Next for the MATIC Crypto After ApeCoin Integration?

Polygon (MATIC-USD) price predictions are heating up as traders look for where the crypto might head following ApeCoin (APE-USD) integration.
ApeCoin had a rough time of it over the weekend when parent company Yuga Labs started selling plots of land in its Otherdeeds metaverse. That ended up causing problems for Ethereum (ETH-USD), which had ApeCoin announcing plans to change networks.
Now ApeCoin has found its new home on Polygon, which is a split from Ethereum. There’s also been speculation that ApeCoin will launch its own blockchain, but leaders behind the crypto have denied them, CoinTelegraph notes.
With all of this news surrounding ApeCoin and Polygon, it only makes sense that traders are interested in where MATIC will head with the news APE integration. Let’s get into the latest price predictions below!
Polygon Price Predictions
- WalletInvestor starts us off with a price prediction of $1.944 for MATIC one year from now.
- DigitalCoinPrice is next up on our list of price estimates for the crypto with this one expecting $1.66 per token in 2023.
- Coin Price Forecast finishes up our Polygon price predictions with the website looking for $1.29 mid-way through 2023.
MATIC is up 2.3% over the prior 24-hour period as of Tuesday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.