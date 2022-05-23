Short Squeeze Stocks: BBAI, MMAT and 3 Others Experts Think Are Ready to Pop

- Fintel has released its Short Squeeze Leaderboard for the week.
- BigBear.ai Holdings (NYSE:BBAI) tops the list with a 97.44 rating.
- We’re looking into it, and the four other stocks on the list.
Short squeeze stocks continue to be of interest to retail traders who are looking to pump up shares while pushing short sellers out of a company.
Fintel keeps track of these with its Short Squeeze Leaderboard and we’re diving into the top five stocks that could pop this week.
Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- BigBear.ai Holdings (NYSE:BBAI) tops the list this week with a rating of 97.44. Its raw short interest is 783,000, which makes up 18.41% of its total float.
- Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) is next on the list with a rating of 97.36. The short interest for the stock is 46.7 million shares, which is up 11.68% from last month.
- Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) joins the list with a rating of 97.07. Its short interest is 14.98 million shares, which is 33% of the total float.
- Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) is another stock on the list with its 96.6 rating. In addition to that, short interest is 11.75 million shares, which makes up 31.34% of the total float.
- Fisker (NYSE:FSR) closes out the Fintel Short Squeeze Leaderboard with a rating of 95.93. Its short interest is sitting at 51.2 million shares, which is 35% of the total float.
It’s worth noting that chasing short squeeze stocks isn’t for every investor. The stock often targeted for short squeezes can be incredibly volatile. That means the squeeze can send shares soaring only for them to tumble back down a short time later. Keep that in mind while trading this week.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.