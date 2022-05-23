EA Stock Gains 3% as Electronic Arts Reportedly Looks to Sell Itself

- Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) wants to sell itself or merge with another company.
- In the case of a merger, CEO Andrew Wilson wants to retain control of the combined company.
- This has reportedly seen EA speak with several other companies about the matter.
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) stock is on the rise Monday as reports claim the video game developer and publisher is looking to sell itself.
According to these reports, EA is seeking out a partner that will either purchase the company outright or merge with it to create a larger company. These reports claim it’s already spoken with Disney (NYSE:DIS), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) about the potential sale.
The reports claim that none of these companies were interested in moving forward with buying Electronic Arts. However, there’s been talk of it merging with Disney’s ESPN, or a deal with Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) that could see it merging with NBCUniversal.
It’s worth mentioning that EA has a specific requirement when it comes to its merger talks. This is current CEO Andrew Wilson remaining in control of the company once the merger is complete.
So why exactly is EA looking for a sale or merger? There’s been an increase in video game sales and mergers lately. That includes the massive deal that has Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) acquiring Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) for $68.7 billion.
News of EA seeking out a sale or merger deal has its stock seeing a decent amount of trading today. As of this writing, nearly 2 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s closing in on its daily average trading volume of about 2.4 million shares.
EA stock is up 2.5% as of Monday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.