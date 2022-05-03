Solana Price Predictions: Can the SOL Crypto Recover After Network Outages?

Solana (SOL-USD) price predictions are on the minds of investors lately as the crypto comments on an outage it experienced over the weekend.
Solana is a big player in the non-fungible token (NFT) space and is also no stranger to outages. However, the one that took place last weekend was more than just a simple outage. The crypto’s network was down for seven hours.
According to Solana, this outage was caused by a massive increase in traffic. It attributes this to bots minting NFTs. That caused an outage that started on Saturday and wasn’t resolved until early Sunday.
Solana says it’s working on ways to avoid outages in the future. That includes switching from user datagram protocol (UDP) to quick UDP, adding stake-weighted transaction processing, as well as fee-based execution priority.
Solana Price Predictions
- Crowd Wisdom starts us off with the website expecting the average trading price for SOL to sit at $111 per token in 2022.
- Coin Price Forecast is next with it looking for the crypto to trade at $155.33 midway through 2023.
- WalletInvestor finishes off our Solana price predictions with a one-year forecast of $211.074 per token.
SOL is down 1% over the last 24 hours as of Tuesday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.