STEPN Price Predictions: Where Will the GMT Crypto Go Amid Recovery Rally?

STEPN (GMT-USD) price predictions are on the minds of traders Friday as we see a recovery of the crypto market.
Several cryptos are rallying higher today as crypto comes back from its crash this week. STEPN joins the list of cryptos that are rising higher on Friday as it regains ground lost throughout the week.
The week of crypto retreats was caused by a variety of factors. Among them were worries over rising interest rates, increasing inflation, a potential recession, and the war going on between Russia and Ukraine.
With a crypto rally sending shares higher, holders of STEPN are likely wondering what the future entails for the digital asset. Let’s dive into the latest expert price predictions for GMT below!
STEPN Price Predictions
- We’re starting off this list with Gov Capital and its price estimate of $22.26 for STEPN one year from now.
- Next up is WalletInvestor with a one-year price forecast of $23.235 per token for the crypto.
- Finishing up our list of STEPN price predictions is DigitalCoinPrice and its estimate of $2.45 for 2023.
If those price predictions can hold true then the future is looking bright for STEPN. The crypto was trading at around $1.68 as of Friday morning, which is a 44.6% jump over the last 24 hours. Investors will also want to note that the crypto is up 962.8% over the prior year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.