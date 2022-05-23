The Tech Stocks to Buy Now

It’s been a brutal year for tech stocks. The stocks that led the market higher the last few years have been absolutely crushed.
The tech-heavy NASDAQ got off to a rough start in 2022. By the end of January, the index fell more than 10% from its highs. The weakness continued through February, and by early March, the index was down more than 20% and officially in a bear market.
Investors are panicked over what a higher interest-rate environment could do to tech stocks. The financial media talking heads would have you believe that higher interest rates hurt growth stocks…
But, as usual, you can’t depend on the mainstream media for the whole story.
Higher interest rates have virtually nothing to do with growth stocks. In fact, it’s financial sector stocks that get hurt, as their operating margins can get “squeezed.” If banks’ operating margins shrink, so does their profitability.
Now, there’s no denying that there is a leadership problem with the NASDAQ stocks. You may recall that the FAANG stocks — Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB), formally Facebook, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL), formally Google — make up nearly half of the NASDAQ.
However, some of the FAANG stocks got “de-fanged” following surprising earnings misses.
Does this mean that the tech stock growth story is done?
Tech stocks aside, there are even better opportunities in another sector…
Tech stocks aside, there are even better opportunities in another sector…
Opportunities I’ve found with my proprietary money flow monitor.
If you’re wondering what they are and how my money flow monitor works, you don’t have to wait long.
On Tuesday, May 24, at 4 p.m. Eastern time, I am hosting a special event called The Great American Wealth Shift.
During the event, I’ll discuss just how my money flow monitor works.
I’ll also cover:
- The sector I predict is about to experience a mass exodus from Wall Street…
- A rare demonstration of how my proprietary “money flow monitor” works. This monitor enables anyone to search up to 4,000 different stocks and see exactly which ones can make you the most money…
- The No. 1 stock to avoid…
- And the No. 1 stock to buy.
