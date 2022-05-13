Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

We’re starting off the final day of the workweek with an overview of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
A statement from Elon Musk, several earnings reports, and more have stocks on the move today.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) stock is rocketing close to 761% but that’s only due to a one-for-11 reverse stock split.
- OTR Acquisition (NASDAQ:OTRA) shares are taking off more than 126% higher after revealing voting results for a merger from its special meeting.
- Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) stock is soaring nearly 35% alongside heavy trading this morning.
- Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) shares are surging over 29% with the release of its fiscal Q3 earnings report.
- Allena Pharma (NASDAQ:ALNA) stock is gaining almost 28% as heavy trading continues a recent rally of the shares.
- Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) shares are climbing more than 27% on no clear news this morning.
- Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) stock is rising over 25% in pre-market trading today.
- Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) shares are increasing more than 24% following a management update on Q1 performance.
- Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) stock is jumping over 21% after a crypto billionaire revealed a major stake in the company.
- Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) shares are up about 19% with the release of its Q1 2022 earnings report.
10 Top Losers
- LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) stock is plummeting more than 47% after announcing Q1 results and the price of a public offering.
- FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) shares are diving over 24% due to the release of its earnings report for the first quarter of 2022.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) stock is tumbling more than 16% with the release of its most recent earnings report.
- Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) shares are taking an over 15% beating after Elon Musk announced his deal to acquire the company is on hold.
- Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) stock is dropping more than 10% due to wider losses in its Q1 earnings report.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) shares are decreasing over 9% as they pull back from a rally yesterday on FDA news.
- Sky Harbour Group (NYSEMKT:SKYH) stock is falling more than 9% after releasin its Q1 2022 earnings report.
- Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) shares are slipping over 9% following a rally yesterday ahead of a delisting.
- Dakota Gold (NYSEMKT:DC) stock is dipping more than 9% this morning.
- PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 8% on its Q1 2022 earnings report.
