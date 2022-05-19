Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

- Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO) stock leads our pre-market gainers.

- Many stocks are moving today without significant news.
It’s time to tackle the biggest pre-market stock movers for this morning as we get ready for trading hours to start on Thursday!
Stock news is light this morning but earnings reports, drilling, and more have shares on the move today.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO) stock is soaring more than 32% as a rally from yesterday continues.
- Enservco (NYSEMKT:ENSV) shares are gaining over 24% after sliding lower on Wednesday.
- Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRENW) stock is surging more than 17% following its debut on the Nasdaq.
- CBAK Energy Tech (NASDAQ:CBAT) shares are rising close to 16% with the release of its first-quarter earnings report.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) stock is increasing over 15% as recent volatility surrounds the stock.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) shares are climbing more than 15% after announcing it will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference.
- Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) stock is heading over 12% higher after experiencing a similar slip on Wednesday.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) shares are getting a nearly 12% boost as it continues a recent rally.
- SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) stock is jumping more than 10% on no clear news this morning.
- Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM) shares are up over 9% after announcing drilling tests from one of its lithium mines.
10 Top Losers
- Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX) stock is diving more than 16% following a massive rally with its Nasdaq listing.
- TC BioPharm (NASDAQ:TCBP) shares are tumbling over 13% as they retreat from a rally yesterday.
- Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) stock is dropping more than 13% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares are decreasing over 12% alongside the company’s fiscal Q3 earnings report.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares are declining more than 12% one day after its record date for the spinoff of Cryptyde.
- Visionary Education Tech (NASDAQ:VEDU) stock is losing over 10% of its value following its recent initial public offering (IPO).
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares are falling more than 9% as shares continue to retreat after a quick surge in price following an earnings report last week.
- First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) stock is slipping over 9% after a rally yesterday.
- Paya Holdings (NASDAQ:PAYA) shares are dipping more than 9% on no apparent news this morning.
- WisdomTree Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:WCLD) stock closes out our pre-market stock movers down over 8%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.