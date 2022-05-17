Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

- TNXP leads our gainers but only because of a reverse stock split
- IMPP is our top loser as it retreats from a meme stock rally yesterday.
- Many stocks are on the move alongside Q1 2022 earnings reports today.
It’s time for another busy day of trading as we dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday!
Today’s biggest stories include a reverse stock split, loads of earnings reports, and more.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) stock is rocketing close to 2,378% but only because of a one-for-32 reverse stock split.
- Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) shares are soaring more than 24% with the release of its Q1 2022 earnings report.
- Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) stock is gaining over 22% on no clear news this morning.
- Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) shares are rising more than 16% alongside the release of its earnings report for the first quarter of 2022.
- Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) stock is surging almost 16%, which continues a rally on heavy trading from yesterday.
- NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) shares are climbing over 15% after releasing its earnings report for the first quarter of the year.
- Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) stock is heading about 14% higher as it continues its rally from Monday.
- Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) shares are jumping more than 13% in pre-market trading.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock is getting an over 13% boost after releasing results for Q1 2022.
- Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) shares are up more than 12% ahead of the company’s earnings report later today.
10 Top Losers
- Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) stock is plummeting nearly 47% after shares of the meme stock jumped in value yesterday.
- AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) shares are diving over 36% with the release of its Q1 2022 earnings report.
- Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) stock is taking a more than 24% beating after releasing results for its most recent earnings report.
- Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) shares are tumbling over 16% after putting out earnings results for the current quarter.
- AmpliTech (NASDAQ:AMPG) stock is falling more than 15% with the release of its earnings report for the first quarter of 2022.
- Aspira Womens Health (NASDAQ:AWH) shares are dropping close to 14% following a rally on Monday.
- Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) stock is decreasing over 12% with the release of its Q1 2022 earnings report.
- Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) shares are slipping more than 11% alongside a weak Q1 2022 earnings report.
- Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) stock is dipping over 11% as a delisting and bankruptcy cause volatility in the shares.
- AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down around 11% as it continues a recent downward trend.
