Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- DecisionPoint Systems (NYSEMKT:DPSI) stock is rocketing more than 38% with its most recent news being a first-quarter earnings report from Monday.
- National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) shares are soaring over 20% on news of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) taking a stake in the company.
- AIM ImmunoTech (NYSEMKT:AIM) stock is rising more than 13% after slipping on a recent earnings report.
- Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) shares are surging over 13% despite a lack of news this morning.
- DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) stock is gaining more than 13% with the release of its Q1 2022 earnings report.
- Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO) shares are climbing close to 12% on no recent news from the company.
- Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) stock is heading over 12% higher in pre-market trading today.
- Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) shares are jumping more than 12% this morning.
- Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) stock is getting an over 11% boost, which continues a recent rally for the shares.
- Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT) shares are up more than 10% after the release of an interim report for Q1 2022.
10 Top Losers
- Target (NYSE:TGT) stock is diving over 22% on a lackluster earnings report for the first quarter of 2022.
- Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) shares are falling nearly 17% after announcing a registered direct offering of its stock.
- Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) stock is tumbling more than 15% alongside its earnings report for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2022.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) shares are taking an over 13% beating after rallying higher on Tuesday.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock is dropping more than 11% after the release of its fiscal Q2 2022 earnings report.
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) shares are decreasing over 8% after rallying on contract news yesterday.
- Clever Leaves Holdings (NASDAQ:CLVR) stock is declining more than 8% on no apparent news this morning.
- Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL) are slipping over 8% as retail stocks slide lower this morning.
- DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) stock is dipping almost 8% in early morning trading today.
- Antelope Enterprises (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down close to 8% this morning.
