Tron Price Predictions: Where Will the Red-Hot TRX Crypto Go Next?

- Tron (TRX-USD) price predictions are a hot topic today.
- That’s due to the crypto market slipping today.
- This has traders wondering what the price for TRX will be in the coming months.
This drop in crypto prices comes as Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD), two of the big players in the space, drop. Oftentimes, we see other cryptos fall when those two are losing value and it looks like that’s what’s happening today.
It’s worth pointing out that this has been a crazy year for crypto traders. After strong performance throughout the pandemic, crypto prices fell hard early this year. That’s been an ongoing problem as volatility continues to weigh on the market. TRX has escaped this recently with prices rising this week.
With that covered, let’s take a look at what investors are expecting from Tron with the latest price predictions below!
Tron Price Predictions
- Gov Capital starts off our list of price targets for TRX with a one-year forecast of $0.14430007216539 for the crypto.
- WalletInvestor is up next with the website expecting the cryptocurrency to trade for $0.0894 one year from now.
- DigitalCoinPrice offers our final price prediction for Tron with an average estimate of 12 cents for 2023.
To put those price predictions in perspective, TRX was trading for around $0.08048 as of this writing.
TRX is down 5.5% as of Thursday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.