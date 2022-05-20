Why Is BEST Inc. (BEST) Stock Skyrocketing 350% Today?

- BEST (NYSE:BEST) underwent an ADS ratio change.
- This saw it switching from a one-for-one ratio to a five-for-one ratio.
- This pushes the stocks’ price back above $1 per share.
BEST (NYSE:BEST) stock is rocketing higher on Friday but it’s not due to any positive news from the Chinese company.
Instead, it all has to do with the ratio for its American Depository Shares (ADS). The company changed this ratio today to a five for one. As expected, this saw the price of its shares skyrocket. The prior ratio was one for one.
A ratio change doesn’t actually affect the overall value of BEST stock. Instead, it just changes how it’s listed. Companies do this from time to time to adjust their share price for various reasons. The could be to regain listing compliance or to give the stock a more attractive value.
In the case of BEST stock, the company was likely looking to boost its share price above $1. That’s the minimum required for a stock to stay on the New York Stock Exchange. Prior to that ratio change, BEST shares were trading for about 28 cents each.
While this isn’t likely a major factor affecting BEST stock, it’s worth noting the release of its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) report for 2021. This covers the ESG initiatives the company introduced over the prior year.
BEST stock is also seeing heavy trading today alongside its earnings report. This has some 2 million shares on the move. That’s well above its daily average trading volume of about 1.9 million shares.
BEST stock is down 19.6% as of Friday afternoon after adjusting for its ADS ratio change.
