Airline Stocks AAL, DAL, UAL Fall Ahead of Key Transportation Meeting

- Airline stocks are dropping ahead of a meeting today.
- U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is meeting with company executives.
- The goal of the meeting is to address disruptions to flights.
Airline stocks are a hot topic today as U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg prepares to meet with company leaders.
Buttigieg is expected to speak with airline company executives about ongoing problems in the space. That includes unreliable travel as flights have been experiencing delays over the last few months.
Airlines are seeing an increase in demand as more people travel during the summer. However, many companies have yet to recover from the pandemic and are struggling to keep up. Making matters worse is rising inflation, as well as increasing prices for jet fuel.
While Buttigieg wants this all sorted out, there’s a chance nothing changes after today’s meeting. That could mean more disruptions to air travel throughout the summer. Especially during the busy July 4th weekend.
All of this news has airline stocks falling today. Let’s see how bad it is below!
Airline Stocks Falling on Thursday
- American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) stock is down 9.3% as of Thursday afternoon.
- Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) shares are dropping 7.8% as of this writing.
- United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) stock is taking an 8.1% beating today.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.