Bitcoin SV Price Predictions: Where Will the BSV Crypto Go Next?

Under-reported Bitcoin SV (BSV-USD) is currently hovering around the 50th spot in the crypto rankings based on market capitalization. Today, interest around Bitcoin SV price predictions is surging as it moves higher relative to other cryptocurrencies.
Perhaps the most common crypto Bitcoin SV is compared to is Bitcoin (BTC-USD) itself. That’s because Bitcoin SV is essentially a third derivative of the Bitcoin blockchain. When the latter forked into BTC and Bitcoin Cash (BCH-USD), investors had another Bitcoin-related blockchain to consider. Bitcoin Cash was aimed at the real-world payments market. However, BCH forked again in 2018, creating Bitcoin SV.
This force created a similar blockchain focused on stability and scalability, but also with a peer-to-peer electronic cash system. Perhaps it’s a best-in-class blend of the Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash ecosystems. This is a key bull thesis behind owning this token, with apparent interest surging right now in this crypto bear market.
Will Bitcoin SV continue higher? Let’s see what the experts think.
Bitcoin SV Price Predictions
For context, BSV currently trades at $54.58 per token at the time of writing.
- Wallet Investor forecasts BSV could be worth $4.08 in one year.
- On the other hand, Gov Capital projects a one-year target of $178.17 and a five-year target of $921.15 for BSV.
- Finally, DigitalCoinPrice suggests BSV could average $77.30 in 2023 and $118.08 in 2027.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.