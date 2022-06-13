Bluebird (BLUE) Stock Soars 25% Following 2 FDA Recommendations

- Bluebird Bio (BLUE) stock is rising alongside FDA news today.
- This includes two recommendations for its therapies from an advisory committee.
- That has shares of BLUE seeing heavy trading today.
Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) stock is gaining on Monday following positive news from an advisory committee set up by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
The first bit of news worth talking about is the recommendation of elivaldogene autotemcel therapy for early active cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD). The FDA’s advisory committee gave a unanimous recommendation for this treatment’s approval.
Ths second news worth noting is the recommendation of betibeglogene autotemcel therapy for the treatment of people with beta-thalassemia who require regular red blood cell transfusions. Yet again, the FDA advisory committee gave its unanimous support for this therapy’s approval.
Another thing to note about this news is that it was announced last week. The first one was revealed on Thursday and the second on Friday. However, trading of BLUE stock was halted those days in anticipation of the news. As such, Monday is the first day of trading since both of these announcements were made.
Now BLUE stock is seeing incredibly heavy trading on Monday as investors react to the FDA news. This has more than 30 million shares of the stock changing hands as of this writing. That’s a massive surge over its daily average trading volume of about 2.5 million shares.
BLUE stock is up 24.9% Monday morning.
