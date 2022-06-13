Cronos Price Predictions: Where Will CRO Go After Crypto.com Layoffs?

- Cronos (CRO-USD) announced plans to lay off employees today.
- This comes amid a crypto crash and a sluggish market.
- We’re diving into the latest CRO price predictions traders need to know about as well.
Cronos (CRO-USD) price predictions are on the minds of traders today as they react to layoff news from Crypto.com.
Crypto.com, a cryptocurrency exchange, is planning to lay off a total of 260 employees. This has it joining a growing list of crypto exchanges that are reducing their workforces. This comes as the crypto market has been sluggish lately.
To make matters worse, there’s currently a crypto crash underway that’s hitting just about everyone in the space. Cronos, the native token of Crypto.com, isn’t immune to this fall as it’s slipping today as well.
With that knowledge in hand, let’s take a look at what experts are predicting for Cronos after the crash.
Cronos Price Predictions
- Gov Capital starts us off today with a one-year estimate of 54 cents for the crypto.
- WalletInvestor offers the next estimate with a one-year forecast of $1.02 per token for CRO.
- DigitalCoinPrice is the last of the Cronos price predictions today with an average estimate of 17 cents for 2023.
All of these price predictions for Cronos are above its value of 12 cents today, which is good news for investors. It’s also worth mentioning that CRO is down 20.5% over the prior 24 hours as of Monday morning.
There’s more crypto news that traders will want to know about below!
We’ve got all the latest crypto coverage that traders need for Monday! That includes what has Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) falling, as well as price predictions for other cryptos during today’s crash. You can catch up on all of that news at the links below!
More Monday Crypto News
- Why Is Marathon Digital (MARA) Stock Down 20% Today?
- Solana Price Predictions: Will the SOL Crypto Recover From the Crypto Crash?
- Dogecoin Price Predictions: Will the DOGE Crypto Recover From the Crypto Crash?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.