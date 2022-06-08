The NEW ERA of Crypto Is Beginning… Start Preparing NOW

DKNG Stock Forecast: 3 Analysts Share Their DraftKings Price Target

Here's what the analysts think about DKNG stock right now

By Chris MacDonald, InvestorPlace Contributor Jun 8, 2022, 2:44 pm EDT
  • Investors in DraftKings (DKNG) are seeing some very nice appreciation, with DKNG stock up 10% today.
  • This move comes alongside a promotional free-to-play pride-oriented launch today.
  • Recent analyst price targets suggest significant upside with DKNG stock, perhaps triggering this move.
Source: Tada Images / Shutterstock.com

The markets are once again having another difficult day today. However, for investors in DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), it’s quite the day to celebrate. Currently, shares of this online gambling platform are more than 10% higher, bringing newfound interest to analysts’ DKNG stock forecast.

We’ll get to those forecasts in a minute. However, let’s look at what might be driving this stock higher today.

Notably, DraftKings launched a free-to-play pool, which will result in $1 in donations to Out in Tech, in honor of Pride Month. It appears interest on this topic is robust, and investors have one little thing to jump on, to offset what has been an otherwise very bearish trend over the past year.

Now, other than this announcement, there’s really little news on the DraftKings front. Retail investors still like this stock, and are taking aim at previous short squeeze stocks as well. Perhaps there’s something brewing with DraftKings in this regard. We’ll see.

That said, let’s get to those analyst forecasts.

DKNG Stock Forecast

  • First up, we have Citigroup’s Jason Bazinet, which maintained a “buy” rating while cutting his price target 20% to $28 per share. This price target downgrade was behind a previous move lower of around 10% in DKNG stock last week.
  • Also rating DKNG stock as a “buy,” David Katz of Jeffries assigned a $33 price target to DraftKings in a report two weeks ago.
  • This report was preceded by yet another “buy” rating which was reiterated by Morgan Stanley’s Thomas Allen three weeks ago. Allen placed a $31 price target on DraftKings.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

