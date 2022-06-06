FUTU Stock Climbs 17% Following Unaudited Q1 Earnings Report

- Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) stock is gaining on earnings news.
- The company beat out EPS and revenue estimates.
- That’s despite drops from the same time last year.
Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) stock is gaining on Monday following the release of its unaudited earnings report for the first quarter of 2022.
The good news for FUTU stock starts with its earnings per American Depositary Share of HK$3.88. That’s better than the HK$3.30 per share that Wall Street was expecting for the quarter. Even if it’s a drop from the HK$8.17 reported during the same time last year.
To go along with that, Futu reported a revenue of HK$1.64 billion. That’s another beat next to analysts’ revenue estimate of HK$1.59 billion for the period. However, it’s also a 25.6% decrease year-over-year.
Leaf Hua Li, chairman and CEO of Futu, said this in the earnings report boosting FUTU stock today.
“Client acquisition in Hong Kong accelerated on the back of increasing market consolidation as a number of small-and-medium-sized brokers suffered from muted client engagement. Quarterly paying client retention rate bounced back to over 98% as the negative impact from the headline news on client sentiment is largely behind us.”
FUTU stock is off to a strong stock with decent trading as markets open this morning. This saw some 2.5 million shares on the move as of this writing. That’s quickly heading toward its daily average trading volume of about 6.1 million shares.
FUTU stock is up 17.4% as of Monday morning.
