Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

- DiDi Global (DIDI) leads our gainers on probe reports.
- Amazon (AMZN) tops the losers as its stock splits.
- Plenty of other shares are rising and falling this morning.
Welcome back and get ready for another week of trading as we start it with the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday!
A stock split, earnings, business updates and more have shares on the move this morning!
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) stock is rocketing close to 53% on reports that China plans to end its probe into the company.
- Full Truck Alliance Co (NYSE:YMM) shares are soaring more than 27% for the same reason as DIDI.
- Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) stock is gaining over 26% after announcing asset purchase and company acquisition deals.
- Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) shares are rising more than 25% following positive results from a clinical trial.
- Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) stock is surging almost 21% due to the same reports of China ending a probe into the company.
- Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) shares are increasing nearly 19% due to the release of its first-quarter 2022 earnings report.
- Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) stock is rising over 18% after updating its 2022 outlook.
- Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) shares are getting a more than 17% boost this morning.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) stock is jumping over 17% after presenting details of what shareholders will vote on at its annual meeting.
- Youdao (NYSE:DAO) shares are up close to 14% in pre-market trading.
10 Top Losers
- Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock is cratering almost 95% but that’s only due to it undergoing a massive stock split.
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares are diving more than 12% after announcing a $3.5 million private placement.
- Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SASI) stock is tumbling over 11% ahead of a conference presentation tomorrow.
- ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) shares are taking a more than 9% beating this morning.
- Zhong Yang Financial (NASDAQ:TOP) stock is dropping over 9% after completing its initial public offering (IPO) last week.
- Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) are decreasing more than 9% in early morning trading.
- The Marygold Companies (NYSEMKT:MGLD) stock is losing over 8% of its value during pre-market trading.
- CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) shares are slipping more than 8% this morning.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) stock is dipping over 8% as it leaves the S&P SmallCap 600.
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 8%.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.