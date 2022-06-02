Jefferies Says GameStop (GME) Stock Is Still a ‘Hold’

GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock closed up 10% today after Jefferies analysts boosted the video game retailer’s price target. It seems that the company’s recent earnings report presented a bullish case for the once-notorious meme stock.
Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink raised GME stock’s price target to $110 from $90 while maintaining a “hold” rating. The analyst cited GameStop’s improved pricing, fulfillment speed and cash position as reasons behind the upgrade. Wissink was also pleased with the company’s digital transition:
“The shift toward a digital platform, backed by a robust [customer relationship management] and digital infrastructure, unlocks new value streams & various vectors of commerce for GameStop, beyond traditional retailing.”
GameStop managed to surprise some investors in its earnings call Wednesday, meriting a tidy stock uptick in the process. Perhaps even more shocking, though, is that GME stock held onto its gains heading further into the week.
GME Stock Climbs Despite Widening Earnings Losses
Although GameStop stock continues to rise, Wednesday’s earnings call was undeniably mixed. The company reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2022. GME had a loss of $2.08 per share, worse than the expected $1.45 per share loss. The retailer did manage to beat sales estimates, however, posting $1.38 billion in revenue. This is likely what prompted the stock’s come-up after the report.
The company’s cash burn is more concerning, though, accelerated by its aspirations to become an NFT marketplace. Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter pointed out the following:
“The company lost money in the holiday quarter for the first time ever last year, and continues to lose a scary amount of cash each quarter.”
GameStop is in the midst of a bold pivot that may well determine its fate. Today, though, GME stock fans have something to be happy about at least.
On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.