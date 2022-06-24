Jupiter Price Predictions: How High Can Coinbase Listing Take the JUP Crypto?

Jupiter (JUP-USD) price predictions are worth checking out today as the crypto rides higher alongside recent news and a market recovery.
The big news from Jupiter today is the crypto being added to Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN). It announced this via a Tweet and that change means traders can now trade JUP tokens on the crypto exchange.
It’s also worth highlighting that the crypto market is going through a recovery right now. This has many cryptos gaining today as they regain lost ground. That, in combination with the Coinbase news, has JUP soaring higher today.
So with all of this positive news, some crypto traders might be wondering what’s next for JUP. Let’s get into that with a look at the latest price predictions for Jupiter below!
Jupiter Price Predictions
- Starting off our list is Gov Capital with its one-year price estimate of $0.045056001506317 for the token.
- Next up is WalletInvestor and it has a one-year price prediction of $0.000345 for JUP.
- DigitalCoinPrices closes out our Jupiter price predictions with an average estimate of $0.0235 for 2023.
To add some context to those Jupiter price predictions, the crypto was trading for $0.01636 per token at the time of this writing. It’s also worth mentioning that JUP is up 52.5% over the previous 24-hour period as of Friday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.