Optimism Price Predictions: Where Will the Turbulent OP Crypto Go Next?

Optimism (OP-USD) is a hot topic today as volatility surrounds the crypto. Let’s check in on the latest price predictions.
The volatility surrounding OP comes after its airdrop a couple of days ago. This was incredibly popular with traders, which resulted in too much traffic that ended up slowing down the process.
With the recent interest in Optimism, it only makes sense to check in on the latest price predictions for the cryptocurrency. Let’s get into that below!
Optimism Price Predictions
- CoinArbitrageBot starts off our price predictions with a one-year estimate of $1.89761 per token.
- DigitalCoinPrice is next on our list, with the website expecting the average price of the crypto to reach $2.13 in 2023.
- CryptoPredictions.com closes out our price predictions for Optimism today with an average price of $4.076 by the end of next year.
So how do those price predictions stack up for Optimism? If they hold true, then the future of the crypto is looking good. OP tokens were trading for around $1.44 as of this writing.
OP is up 14.7% over the prior 24-hour period as of Thursday morning.
There’s more recent crypto news worth looking into below!
We’ve got all the hottest crypto news that traders need to know about for Thursday! That includes Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) accepting crypto payments in the U.S., seven cheap cryptos that could bring big gains to investors, as well as a list of cryptos that might be worth investing in right now! You can read up on all of this news at the following links!
More Crypto News for Thursday
- Chipotle Is Accepting Flexa Crypto Payments. 10 Things to Know.
- 7 of the Cheapest Cryptos You Can Buy Now for Big Gains (And Big Risk!)
- Time to Be Greedy! 3 Cryptos to Buy While Other Investors Are Fearful
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.