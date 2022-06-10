PBTS Stock Alert: 6 Things to Know About Red-Hot PowerBridge Technologies

PowerBridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock is falling on Friday as the company’s shares come crashing down after a massive rally on Thursday!
The big rally for PBTS stock came without any news from the company. It was also accompanied by heavy trading. Considering the low price of PBTS shares, it’s likely it was taken advantage of as a penny stock to pump and dump.
This has us seeing heavy trading of the shares again today. As of this writing, more than 7 million shares of PBTS stock have changed hands. That’s already above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 6.8 million shares.
Keeping all of this in mind, here are a few things investors will want to know about the company.
- PowerBridge Technologies is a growth-driven technology company.
- Its main focus includes its Powerbridge Software SaaS services, blockchain operations and crypto mining.
- The company is currently engaged in both Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD) mining.
- It plans to have a total of 10,000 BTC miners operating at a hash rate of 728 PH/S.
- In the case of ETH, the company is expecting a hash rate of 1960 GH/S.
- The SaaS services offered by the company include its cross-border trading platform and internet of things (IoT) platform.
PBTS stock is down 18.8% as of Friday morning but is up 74.5% since the start of the year.
