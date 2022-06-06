ROKU Stock Gets a Lift From New Spanish Streaming Section Espacio Latino

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) stock is gaining on Monday after the streaming company announced a new Spanish language section named Espacio Latino.
According to Roku, Espacio Latino acts as a destination for Spanish-speaking users. The company claims that this platform will include “thousands of hours of free movies and TV shows in Spanish.”
Roku also points out that some of the content being offered through Espacio Latino is exclusive to the service. The company also notes that some of this content is original and made for Espacio Latino.
The content offered by Roku on Espacio Latino won’t always be in Spanish. Instead, some of it will be subtitled and others will be Spanish dubs of content made in other languages.
Roku sees great potential in creating a destination for Spanish-speaking users. The company points out that 70% of Spanish-language viewing households using The Roku Channel don’t have pay TV. It also mentions that they already sue the service for three or more days a week.
Ashley Hovey, Head of The Roku Channel, AVOD, said this about the Espacio Latino launch.
Our team worked diligently with some of the most renowned content providers in the Spanish language space to create a robust lineup of top tier telenovelas, sports, news, movies, TV series and more for audiences to enjoy for free.
ROKU stock is up 1.1% as of Monday morning. However, those shares are still down 61.9% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.