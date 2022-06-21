Shiba Inu Price Predictions: Where Will the Red-Hot SHIB Crypto Go Next?

Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD) price predictions are on the minds of traders today as the meme token rises higher on Tuesday.
What’s behind the increase? There are a couple of factors to consider.
The first is a new proposal to make the BONE governance token “the ‘gas’ of the Shibarium Protocol.” This will allow the network to handle smart contracts and transactions.
The second reason Shiba Inu could be rising today is a meme token rally. This comes after Elon Musk tweeted out support for Dogecoin (DOGE-USD). The executive confirmed that he’s still buying the DOGE cryptocurrency.
These news items are pushing SHIB 27% higher over the previous 24-hour period as of Tuesday morning. But let’s see if the future for the token is bright with a look at the latest Shiba Inu price predictions below!
Shiba Inu Price Predictions
- Starting us off is DigitalCoinPrice with its average estimate of $0.0000155 for the token in 2023.
- Next, WalletInvestor holds a one-year price forecast of $0.0000241 for SHIB.
- Closing out this list of Shiba Inu price predictions is Gov Capital with a one-year estimate of $8.85.
To put these price predictions in perspective, Shiba Inu trades at $0.0000105 as of this writing.
There’s more crypto news that traders will want to know about below!
We’ve got all the latest crypto coverage traders need for Tuesday! Among that is a list of cryptos to watch in the coming months, why now is the time to buy Ethereum (ETH-USD) and other crypto news. You can read more on all of these topics at the following links!
