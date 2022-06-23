SIGA Stock Rises After Announcing $13 Million Worth of Orders for Smallpox Drug

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) stock is heading higher on Thursday after the company announced $13 million worth of TPOXX orders.
TPOXX is the company’s oral treatment for smallpox. Interest in the drug is increasing as countries around the world prepare for a monkeypox outbreak. The treatment was first approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2018.
According to a press release from SIGA Technologies, the $13 million includes “$11 million for initial procurement from two new international jurisdictions.” The remaining $2 million in orders comes from an Asia-Pacific country that already has a contract for TPOXX.
CEO Phil Gomez said the following about the orders for the company’s smallpox drug:
“We expect a portion of the courses of oral TPOXX delivered under these orders will be used for the treatment of active monkeypox cases and represent a first step in the response to this outbreak by the global public health community.”
SIGA stock is seeing heavy trading Thursday morning following the smallpox drug order news. As of this writing, roughly 8.7 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s incredibly close to passing its daily average trading volume of about 8.9 million shares.
SIGA stock is up 5.1% as of Thursday morning. The stock is also up 71% since the start of the year.
