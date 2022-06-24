TerraClassicUSD Price Predictions: Where Will the USTC Crypto Go After Major Rally?

TerraClassicUSD (USTC-USD) price predictions are heating up on Friday as the crypto undergoes a massive rally.
The increase to USTC comes as the crypto market undergoes a major recovery today. The market has been feeling the effects of a crash over the last couple of weeks, dragging crypto prices down. However, we’re now seeing major players in the space regain lost ground.
TerraClassicUSD joins those cryptos climbing, too. Now, some traders are surely wondering just how high the crypto can go. We’ve got a look at some of the latest price predictions for USTC below!
TerraClassicUSD Price Predictions
- CoinArbitrageBot kicks off our list with a one-year price estimate of $0.09444 for the token.
- CryptoPredictions.com is up next with the website expecting USTC to reach an average price of $0.00977 per token one year from now.
- CoinCodex closes out our TerraClassicUSD price predictions for Friday with a one-year forecast of $ 0.01117.
How do these price predictions stack up to the crypto’s current price? USTC trades for roughly $0.00943 as of this writing. It’s also worth noting that USTC is up 11.1% over the previous 24-hour period.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.