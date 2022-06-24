Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

It’s time for the last breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers of the week and we look at what’s happening Friday morning!
Moving stocks this morning are public offerings, earnings reports, and spinoff news.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) stock is rocketing nearly 56% on reports that Hellman & Friedman and Permira is closing in on a deal to buy the company.
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) shares are surging more than 51% after closing a $6 million public offering.
- Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT) stock is soaring close to 36% as it continues to rally on a shelved stock offering.
- Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares are gaining almost 31% in pre-market trading for Friday.
- Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) stock is rising over 23% after posting Q1 earnings yesterday.
- Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) shares are increasing more than 15% after seeing a similar drop Thursday on new Board member news.
- China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) stock is climbing over 14% on no clear news this morning.
- CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) shares are getting a more than 13% boost this morning.
- China Online Education (NYSE:COE) stock is jumping over 13% after revealing plans to spinoff its mainland China business.
- Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) shares are up more than 13% early Friday morning.
10 Top Losers
- BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) stock is plummeting nearly 27% as shares retreat from a rally yesterday.
- Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) shares are diving close to 21% with the release of its fiscal Q4 2022 earnings report.
- CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) stock is tumbling over 16% alongside the release of its fiscal Q1 2023 earnings report.
- WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) shares are taking a more than 15% beating this morning.
- MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH) stock is dropping over 12% as it comes down from a rally today.
- Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) shares are decreasing more than 9% after rallying throughout the last week.
- Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV) stock is sliding almost 9% after running higher in Thursday trading.
- Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) shares are slipping over 8% in early Friday trading.
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) stock is dipping more than 7% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 7%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.