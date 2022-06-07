Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

- AIkido Pharma (AIKI) tops today’s gainers due to a reverse stock split.
- ObsEva (OBSV) stock is leading the losers today with a 12% drop.
- Several stocks are retreating from rallies yesterday.
We’re starting off another day of trading with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday!
There’s insider trading, earnings reports and more moving stocks this morning!
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) stock is rocketing more than 1,356% as a reverse stock split goes into effect.
- BYND Cannasoft Enterprises (NASDAQ:BCAN) shares are soaring over 42% as it recovers from a fall on Monday.
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) stock is gaining more than 26% on news of its CEO buying shares.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares are rising over 18% on no clear news this morning.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) stock is increasing more than 15% in pre-market trading.
- Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) shares are climbing over 14% in early morning trading.
- Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) stock is soaring more than 12% after entering into exclusive sales talks.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares are getting an over 11% boost today.
- GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) stock is jumping more than 10% with the release of its most recent earnings report.
- MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares are up close to 10% despite a lack of news this morning.
10 Top Losers
- ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) stock is diving over 12% in pre-market trading today.
- Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) shares are tumbling more than 11% after running higher yesterday on majority stake acquisition news.
- Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS) stock is taking an over 10% beating as it pulls back from a rally yesterday.
- Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) shares are falling more than 9% after rallying roughly 20% higher on Monday.
- Happiness Development (NASDAQ:HAPP) stock is dropping over 8% in early morning trading.
- Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) shares are decreasing more than 7% this morning.
- Enochian BioSciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) stock is declining over 7%, which continues negative movement from Monday.
- Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) shares are slipping roughly 7% on news of an executive selling the company’s stock.
- Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) stock is dipping more than 6% after rallying on definitive agreement news yesterday.
- Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 6% after releasing its current earnings report.
