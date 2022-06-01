Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

- BYND Cannasoft Enterprises (NASDAQ:BCAN) stock is at the top of our gainers today.
- Recent earnings continue to be behind stock movement.
Busy traders are already at work this morning as we go over the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday.
News moving stocks this morning include FDA updates, earnings reports, share offerings, and more!
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- BYND Cannasoft Enterprises (NASDAQ:BCAN) stock is rocketing more than 45% after shares started trading on the Nasdaq Exchange yesterday.
- Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) shares are soaring over 33% as it continues to rally on heavy trading.
- Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) stock is gaining more than 19% as it also sees heavy trading today.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) shares are surging over 18% on news that Nanocyn has been added to a list of hospital-grade disinfectants for Covid-19.
- TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) stock is rising more than 14% as it continues a rally on merger news from yesterday.
- View (NASDAQ:VIEW) shares are increasing over 14% with the release of its most recent earnings report.
- 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ:KRKR) stock is climbing more than 12% after releasing results for its first quarter of 2022.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) shares are jumping over 11% after revealing a share buyback program.
- AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) stock is getting a more than 9% boost on no clear news this morning.
- Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) shares are up over 9% with the release of its Q1 fiscal 2023 earnings report.
10 Top Losers
- Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) stock is diving more than 22% due to its most recent earnings report.
- Concert Pharma (NASDAQ:CNCE) shares are tumbling close to 16% alongside a proposed public stock offering.
- Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) stock is taking an-over-13% beating after an update yesterday on its Biologics License Application (BLA) for ONS-5010/ LYTENAVA.
- JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) shares are dropping almost 13% after rallying yesterday on an asset sale.
- BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) stock is falling more than 10% as shares retreat from a rally Tuesday on recent earnings results.
- Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:TMBR) shares are decreasing over 8% after running higher yesterday on an FDA update.
- Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) stock is declining more than 7% with its only recent news being participation in an investor conference next week.
- ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) shares are dipping over 7% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) stock is slipping more than 7% after announcing a stock offering yesterday.
- SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 6% on collaboration news with Polyrizon.
