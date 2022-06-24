TSLA Stock News: 3 Biggest Headlines That Tesla Investors Need to Know This Week

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is closing out this week in the green. Although last week brought considerable turbulence to TSLA stock, it has now regained some momentum. This also comes not a moment too soon. Negative economic headwinds are still posing constraints for high-growth tech stocks. But even as grim comments from CEO Elon Musk have trended, Tesla has been able to withstand the negativity.
Musk recently described both the Austin and Berlin gigafactories as “giant money furnaces,” but TSLA stock is still up more than 13% for the week. InvestorPlace’s Louis Navellier believes investors shouldn’t be worried about these money losses, either.
Let’s take a look at the week’s top TSLA stock stories investors should be reading.
Top Headlines for TSLA Stock Investors
1. Elon Musk says he’s worried about keeping Tesla out of bankruptcy
Elon Musk has been very candid about Tesla’s problems lately. He said the following in a recent interview:
“The past two years have been an absolute nightmare of supply chain interruptions, one thing after another […] We’re not out of it yet. That’s overwhelmingly our concern is how do we keep the factories operating so we can pay people and not go bankrupt.”
Gordon Johnson of GLJ Research recently discussed Tesla’s problems with CNN Business. As Johnson sees it, much of the company’s woes can be traced back to its China business. Johnson also flagged Tesla’s recent layoffs as a “key tell-tell signal” investors shouldn’t ignore.
2. Tesla relaunches $6,000 Enhanced Autopilot – gutting Full Self-Driving package in the process
Tesla may be facing problems in Berlin and Austin, but it’s also doubling down on one of its most watched areas. Specifically, the electric vehicle (EV) leader has relaunched its Enhanced Autopilot option. Electrek reports that the company has also “pulled almost all the features from its Full Self-Driving (FSD) package in the process.” While Tesla has changed the pricing and options of its FSD program many times, it seems focused on moving forward. The new package is priced at $6,000 and includes Auto Lane Change, Autopark, Summon features and more.
3. How much does it cost to charge a Tesla? It’s often cheaper than gas.
President Joe Biden recently announced plans to a propose a gas tax holiday, but prices are still rising. With EV demand rising as well, though, a question must be asked: How economical is driving a Tesla? According to USA Today, the answer is very. The outlet reports that at 40 miles per gallon, “driving 100 miles will cost $11.55 in fuel if you’re paying $4.62 per gallon. Tesla can range as low as around $3 a charge for 100 miles.”
Of course, gas prices could shift lower. Replacing a Tesla battery is a considerable cost, too. But USA Today notes its unlikely that most Tesla drivers will need to replace there batteries anytime soon.
