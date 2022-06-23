Tesla’s ‘Gigantic Money Furnace’ Factories Won’t Slow Down TSLA Stock

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is struggling again after two good days. Elon Musk recently spoke out about the state of the electric vehicle (EV) sector and what it means for his company. In short, it’s not good. According to Musk, Tesla’s factories are burning through so much money that they are comparable to large furnaces. This news has TSLA stock falling but there is still reason to believe the company can turn around and start rising again.
What’s Happening With TSLA Stock
TSLA stock began the day by falling into the red. While it initially sank more than 3%, it has since rebounded slightly. While it is still down around 1% for the day, its current trajectory hints that TSLA stock may pull back into the green by this afternoon.
Tesla displayed considerable volatility last week but began this week on a better note. Let’s take a closer look at Musk’s recent statements and what they mean for TSLA stock’s future.
‘Gigantic Money Furnaces’
Musk’s actually made his furnace comment almost a month ago. On May 30, he gave an interview with Tesla Owners Silicon Valley which was published yesterday. In it, he admitted that the Berlin and Austin gigafactories are “losing insane money” during the current quarter. “Both Berlin and Austin factories are gigantic money furnaces right now. OK?” he stated. “It should be like a giant roaring sound which is the sound of money on fire.” Musk further elaborated on the reasons behind this negative turn:
Berlin and Austin are losing billions of dollars right now because there’s a ton of expense and hardly any output. Getting Berlin and Austin functional and getting Shanghai back in the saddle fully are overwhelmingly our concerns. Everything else is a very small thing basically.
He also admitted that it has been extremely difficult to keep factories open throughout recent years as supply chain constraints have weighed increasingly heavily on EV producers. “The past two years have been an absolutely nightmare of supply chain disruptions, one thing after another, and we are not out of it yet” he noted.
That statement certainly sounds grim. But Musk is no stranger to hyperbole. Earlier this month, TSLA stock fell after he admitted to feeling “super bad” about the economy and that Tesla would be laying off 10% of its salaried workforce. But it is important to remember that this is a difficult time for all high-growth tech stocks. Bearish energy is working against TSLA stock and many of its peers. But as they always do, industry tides can shift.
The Bottom Line
Musk’s “money furnace” analogy may conjure up negative images but it isn’t surprising. Tesla has struggled in recent months and it is expected to report negative earnings for the second quarter of 2022. Between rising inflation and further rate hike fears, investors have been worried about Tesla for weeks. But that doesn’t mean TSLA stock can’t rebound in the months ahead.
Investors should keep in mind that the Tesla stock split is approaching. This will generate considerable momentum as new investors rush to buy in. And as one analyst recently noted, its current low share price makes for a tempting opportunity. Despite these money losses, TSLA stock has plenty of room to grow in the coming quarter and investors should be watching.
On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.