WWDC 2022: 11 Things to Know About This Year’s Apple Developers Event

iOS 16 may be shown off at the event

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jun 6, 2022, 10:40 am EDT
  • WWDC 2022 starts today with a keynote presentation.
  • Apple (AAPL) is expected to show off iOS updates today.
  • We may also get a look at its augmented reality (AR) plans.
Apple store. Apple Inc. (AAPL) sells consumer electronics, computer software, services and personal computers representing WWDC 2022.

Source: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

WWDC 2022 kicks off today, and investors will want to keep an eye on the special event from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Let’s go over everything traders will want to watch for during WWDC 2022 below!

  • First off, note that the Keynote presentation starts at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
  • Following this, the Platforms State of the Union will start at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
  • The event starts today and will last through Friday.
  • So what can we expect to see from Apple during WWDC 2022?
  • Rumors claim the tech company will show off iOS 16, the newest version of its mobile operating system.
  • Those same rumors expect the company to show a redesigned lock screen for devices, as well as an updated notification center.
  • Some experts are also hoping that Apple will show off its efforts in the augmented reality (AR) space.
  • Tim Cook, CEO of AAPL, has been saying for some time that AR is one of the company’s big focuses.
  • This has some hoping the company will show off its rumored RealityOS and an AR headset to go with it.
  • Outside of that, we can also expect to see new hardware from the company.
  • This isn’t likely to be anything major, and will instead probably be revisions for already-existing devices.

Anyone interested in watching the live stream of WWDC 2022 can find it on the company’s website.

