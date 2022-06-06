WWDC 2022: 11 Things to Know About This Year’s Apple Developers Event

WWDC 2022 kicks off today, and investors will want to keep an eye on the special event from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).
Let’s go over everything traders will want to watch for during WWDC 2022 below!
- First off, note that the Keynote presentation starts at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
- Following this, the Platforms State of the Union will start at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
- The event starts today and will last through Friday.
- So what can we expect to see from Apple during WWDC 2022?
- Rumors claim the tech company will show off iOS 16, the newest version of its mobile operating system.
- Those same rumors expect the company to show a redesigned lock screen for devices, as well as an updated notification center.
- Some experts are also hoping that Apple will show off its efforts in the augmented reality (AR) space.
- Tim Cook, CEO of AAPL, has been saying for some time that AR is one of the company’s big focuses.
- This has some hoping the company will show off its rumored RealityOS and an AR headset to go with it.
- Outside of that, we can also expect to see new hardware from the company.
- This isn’t likely to be anything major, and will instead probably be revisions for already-existing devices.
Anyone interested in watching the live stream of WWDC 2022 can find it on the company’s website.
