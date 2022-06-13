XRP Price Predictions: Can XRP Recover From the Crypto Crash?

XRP (XRP-USD) is another hot crypto to check in on today with the recent crash and that has us diving into the latest price predictions for it.
Today’s crypto crash continues what’s already been a tough year for the market. Volatility has been rough on the crypto space and it has many of the top performers seeing major losses over the last several months.
The crash today comes after high inflation data scared investors last week. This has some worrying that the Federal Reserve is going to increase its efforts to battle inflation. That could include more interest rate increases.
With all that in mind, let’s take a look at the most recent XRP price predictions below!
XRP Price Predictions
- Starting off our list is Gov Capital with its one-year price prediction of $1.0105108783577 for the crypto.
- Next up we have WalletInvestor with the website having a one-year forecast of $0.617 for XRP.
- Finally, DigitalCoinPrice closes out our price predictions for XRP with an average estimate of 47 cents per token.
Those price predictions for XRP are looking solid next to its trading value of about 32 cents today. It’s also worth mentioning that XRP-USD is down 11.3% over the prior 24-hour period as of Monday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.