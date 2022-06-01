YUM Stock: Taco Bell Mexican Pizza Shortage Takes Item Off Menu

- Taco Bell is dealing with a Mexican Pizza shortage.
- This has it pulling the item from its menu just two weeks after its return.
- The company is planning for a permanent return of the item in the fall.
Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) stock is slipping Wednesday after subsidiary Taco Bell revealed a shortage affecting the Mexican Pizza.
Roughly two weeks ago, Taco Bell brought back the Mexican Pizza to its menu. Now, it’s put up a webpage to specifically address the fact that customers can’t actually order the menu item.
According to that website, Taco Bell is having trouble keeping up with demand for the Mexican Pizza. As a result, the chain pulled it off the menu despite plans for it to be a permanent addition.
This has some people wondering when the Taco Bell Mexican Pizza shortage will end. Unfortunately, it’s going to take some time for the chain to get the menu item back. It says customers can expect its permanent return this fall.
Taco Bell also makes sure to note that when the Mexican Pizza returns, it will still use the same ingredients. Also, it has special offers for members of its rewards program to make up for the temporary loss of the menu item.
Taco Bell also mentions that this wasn’t an attempt at a limited-time offer for the Mexican Pizza. It says the following on its website.
“As soon as we’re able to get the Mexican Pizza back in the hands and stomachs of our biggest fans, it’ll be for good.”
YUM stock is down 1.4% as of Wednesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.