AMZN Stock: When Are Amazon Earnings 2022?

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock is going to be a hot topic on Thursday when the e-commerce leader releases its earnings report for the second quarter of 2022.
That earnings report will come out after markets close on Thursday. Following that, investors will be able to listen to a conference call going over those results at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
Investors reading the earnings report will want to keep an eye on the e-commerce company’s earnings per share and revenue. Wall Street is expecting it to report EPS of 14 cents alongside revenue of $119.12 billion.
It’s worth mentioning that investors are likely going to see a decrease in EPS and revenue when compared to the same time last year. That’s due to the pandemic increasing online shopping in 2021. Also, Amazon isn’t immune to the ongoing negative factors affecting the economy.
For example, investors are likely going to hear about inflation as a concern in the upcoming earnings report. Other headwinds the company will have to deal with are rising interest rates, recession fears, and supply chain problems. With that in mind, expect the company’s leaders to address these concerns in the conference call coming out after the earnings report.
AMZN stock is down almost 1% as of Monday afternoon and is down 28.7% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.