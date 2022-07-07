Dear AMC Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for Aug. 4

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock is in the news today as investors in the movie theater company prepare for a potential catalyst coming next month!
AMC Entertainment announced that it will release its earnings report for its fiscal second quarter of 2022 on August 4. The report will come out after markets close that day and a webcast will follow at 5:00 p.m. Eastern.
An earnings report is always a major moment for a company as investors and analysts check to see how the company did. That’s doubly true for AMC as it’s a favorite of meme and retail traders after attracting their attention during the pandemic.
So what do investors in AMC stock need to keep an eye out for on August 4? There’s several bits of data worth checking on. That includes how well the theater chain performs coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Traders will also want to compare earnings per share and revenue estimates to reported results. Wall Street is expecting AMC to report EPS of -18 cents alongside revenue of $1.18 billion during the period.
Finally, trading volume is worth watching when a company releases an earnings report. We often see high trading volume on those days as investors either buy more shares or sell their current holdings.
AMC stock is up 4.9% as of Thursday morning but is still down 49.9% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.