NCR Stock Pops 13% on Buyout News

NCR (NYSE:NCR) stock is rising higher on Tuesday following reports that private-equity firm Veritas Capital wants to buy the company and take it private.
According to these reports, Veritas is in talks with NCR concerning a deal that would take the company off the public market. However, the reports claim a public announcement about the deal could still be weeks off, and inside sources claim it might not even happen.
Despite that, just the reports of a possible deal for NCR has the company’s stock on the move today. With that comes increased trading activity as investors buy up shares of the stock. This has some 3 million shares on the move as of this writing. For the record, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 2.4 million shares.
So what exactly is NCR? The company focuses on global payment services and is a software provider for point-of-sale systems. The company has a long history in the space and invented the electronic cash register, magnetic credit card strip, as well as self check-out machines.
While there’s no concrete news of a deal for NCR today, investors will want to keep an eye on it. If the reports hold true, we might be getting some interesting news from the company in the coming weeks!
NCR stock is up 13.6% as of Tuesday morning. It’s worth noting that the stock is down 20.4% since the start of the year.
