PayPal (PYPL) Stock Gains as Activist Investor Elliott Takes Stake

Even as PayPal faces multiple challenges, PYPL stock is surging as Elliott raises the stakes

By David Moadel, InvestorPlace Contributor Jul 27, 2022, 11:06 am EDT
  • Activist investor Elliott Investment Management took a stake in PayPal (PYPL).
  • Reportedly, Elliott wants PayPal to speed up its cost-reduction efforts.
  • PYPL stock jumped today, most likely due to this development.
PYPL stock - PayPal (PYPL) Stock Gains as Activist Investor Elliott Takes Stake

Source: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

Elliott Investment Management, an activist investor, has reportedly been building a stake in PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL). It seems the investor wants PayPal to ramp up its cost-reduction efforts. Wall Street apparently approves of this development, as PYPL stock is moving higher today.

PayPal hasn’t had a great 2022 so far. The payment processor has dealt with supply chain constraints and rising inflation, both of which have created problems for e-commerce in general. Just maybe, it’s time for PayPal to make some changes in order to adapt to these challenges.

In that vein, Elliott Investment Management has, according to a recent Bloomberg report, been building up a stake in PayPal. The Wall Street Journal also noted Elliott’s stake in the company. Neither source specified the size of that stake.

Is Elliott Investment Management just wagering PayPal shares will increase in value? Not likely, as Bloomberg cited “people familiar with the matter” in reporting Elliott plans to push for PayPal to accelerate its cost-reduction efforts. These efforts, evidently, include firing workers and closing down offices.

What’s Happening With PYPL Stock?

This morning, PYPL stock was up 8%. Granted, all of the major stock market indices were up at that time, including the Nasdaq. Still, PayPal shares were up more than many other tech-centered names. On the other hand, the stock has a lot of catching up to do, as it was worth $300 just a year ago.

Going forward, investors should expect to hear a lot more about Elliott Investment Management and its influence on PayPal. Bloomberg‘s sources claimed Elliott might ultimately become one of PayPal’s five largest shareholders.

Also, Elliott is led by Paul Singer, a billionaire who has apparently agitated some of the world’s biggest companies. Lately, he’s been wielding his influence to agitate PayPal — but today’s traders seem to think that’s not necessarily a bad thing at all.

On the date of publication, David Moadel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

David Moadel has provided compelling content – and crossed the occasional line – on behalf of Motley Fool, Crush the Street, Market Realist, TalkMarkets, TipRanks, Benzinga, and (of course) InvestorPlace.com. He also serves as the chief analyst and market researcher for Portfolio Wealth Global and hosts the popular financial YouTube channel Looking at the Markets.

